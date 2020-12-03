Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of KBWD opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

