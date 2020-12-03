Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $140.46.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.