KeyCorp Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $265.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $224.72 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after buying an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $93,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

