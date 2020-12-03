KeyCorp Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Overweight

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

