Kim Burton Garland Acquires 7,853 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Kim Burton Garland acquired 697 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,629.25.

On Friday, November 20th, Kim Burton Garland acquired 765 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,635.65.

STFC stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -0.01. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STFC shares. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

