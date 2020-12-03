Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

