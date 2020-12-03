Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.60.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $130.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

