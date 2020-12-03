Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.10.

NYSE:KOD opened at $130.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 36,020 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 433,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,776 and sold 43,050 shares valued at $3,802,272.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

