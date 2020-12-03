Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

SKB stock opened at €24.00 ($28.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. Koenig & Bauer AG has a twelve month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of €32.10 ($37.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.24.

Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

