Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.