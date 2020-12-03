Kristian Talvitie Sells 6,163 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after acquiring an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after acquiring an additional 95,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,243,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.