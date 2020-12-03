Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.41-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.76 million.

NASDAQ LE opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 2.47. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $312.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

