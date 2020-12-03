Langley Steinert Sells 23,938 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $595,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,376 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $304,697.12.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $464,907.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64.

On Friday, November 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $270,135.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $249,484.68.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $24,447,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.