Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.50. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 101,196,034 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

