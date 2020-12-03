Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $902.09 million, a P/E ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

