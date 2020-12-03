Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lantronix stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

