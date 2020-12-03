Lauren E. Allnutt Sells 1,286 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.