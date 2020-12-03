Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lawson Products from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lawson Products by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lawson Products by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.