Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) versus FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) Financial Comparison

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 2.89% 26.76% 5.38%

Risk and Volatility

FFP Marketing has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFP Marketing and Lazydays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $644.91 million 0.24 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFP Marketing and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lazydays beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFP Marketing Company Profile

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

