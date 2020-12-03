Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

LCUT stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 292,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.