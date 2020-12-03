Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $58.48.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

