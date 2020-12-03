Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

LSPD opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.75.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

