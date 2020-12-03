Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -71.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $58.48.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.