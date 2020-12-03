Liquidia Technologies’ (LQDA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

LQDA stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 313,865 shares of company stock valued at $994,667 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

