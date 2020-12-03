Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.30.

NYSE:LYV opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 839,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

