Lobstex Achieves Market Capitalization of $854,796.50 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $854,796.50 and approximately $390,729.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00187304 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010074 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 123% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 386.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,786,711 coins and its circulating supply is 20,786,699 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

