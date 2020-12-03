Loom Network Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00072194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00433811 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.44 or 0.02917239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026841 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

