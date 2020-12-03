Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.