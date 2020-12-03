Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

