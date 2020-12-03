Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

