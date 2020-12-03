Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Luminex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Luminex stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

