Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $127.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

