Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

LUNMF stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

