Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to $8.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

