Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.