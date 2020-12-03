Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

