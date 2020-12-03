Macquarie Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Price Target to $105.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $79.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.