Macquarie Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $105.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of MSGE opened at $79.15 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

