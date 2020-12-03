MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,838 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $46,627,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.