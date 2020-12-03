Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

