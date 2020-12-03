Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of MGNI opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,647. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

