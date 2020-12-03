Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) versus Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Evolution Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 7 0 2.58 Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $7.41, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Evolution Petroleum has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Evolution Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.73 $50.20 million $0.30 21.53 Evolution Petroleum $29.60 million 3.22 $5.94 million $0.14 20.64

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Evolution Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71% Evolution Petroleum -15.32% 2.57% 2.09%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2019, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 450,854 net acres, including 22,088 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 428,766 net acres in the Giddings Field; and approximately 1,141 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

