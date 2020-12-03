Marka Hansen Sells 20,250 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $607,500.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

