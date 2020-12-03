Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

MKL opened at $991.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $995.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $3,342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Markel by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

