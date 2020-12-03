Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

