Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

MAS stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

