MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $165,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.