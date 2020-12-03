Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NYSE MTDR opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 4.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,587 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

