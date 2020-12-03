Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.50 and a beta of 0.80. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

