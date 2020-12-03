Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,039,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $47,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 140.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

MXIM opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.